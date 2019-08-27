UrduPoint.com
8 Million (8%) Pakistani Adults Claim To Use Car-hailing Apps Atleast Once A Month, 69% Have Never Used Any Of These Transport Services

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:27 AM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 8 million (8%) Pakistani adults claim to use car-hailing apps (Uber/Careem/Bykea) atleast once a month, 69% have never used any of these transport services

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th August, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 8 million (8%) Pakistani adults claim to use car-hailing apps (Uber/Careem/Bykea) atleast once a month, 69% have never used any of these transport services.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell approximately how much you use car-hailing apps/services like Uber/Careem/Bykea?” In response, 8% said they use services like Uber/Careem/Bykea once a month, 3% said once in three months, 2% said once in six months, 2% said once a year, 12% said sometimes and 69% said they never use these transport services.

4% claimed they did not know/did not wish to respond.

