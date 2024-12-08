8 more booked over false posts on social media

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The government has registered cases against eight more people allegedly involved in negative propaganda against state and the state institutions.

The accused include Muhammad Osama, Umar Farooq, Ghulam Akbar, Muhammad Abu Bakr, Ali Shan, Muhammad Shaukat, Mian Imran and Muhammad Bilal.

Sources said all the accused belong to Muzaffargarh district. Earlier, 32 cases have been registered against the accused.