8 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 8 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31,870 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,116,129 people were screened for the virus till September 24.

As many as 31,311 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 346 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.