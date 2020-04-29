UrduPoint.com
8 More Coronavirus Cases Emerge, Increases Number To 64: Dr. Ishad Ali

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:29 PM

Eight more confirmed cases increases the total number of coronavirus patients to 64 out of 24 had fully recovered, Deputy District Health Officer and Focal Person for Crises Management Cell Dr. Irshad Ali told media men here on Wednesday

He disclosed that in the last 24 hours, 8 more people had been confirmed to have corona disease.

A case had been confirmed in Lal Qala quarantine, who came from Rawalpindi, he added.

The confirmed case from Timergara is serving as a servant in a Jamia Masjid in New Clay. So far 64 confirmed cases have been reported in Dir district in which 24 people have fully recovered while 6 people have died.

The total number of suspected patients in the district is 532. Five of the passengers from Dubai who were diagnosed with cardiac patient shifted from Peshawar to different isolation wards of the district last night.

Separate data of these passengers is being kept at the provincial level and that is why he has not been included in the district statistics at present.

The number of patients admitted in isolation wards is 20 and their condition is better. A total of 38 people reside in quarantine centers. Entry points and various teams within the district have screened 192 more people.

Dr. Irshad Ali while appreciated the tireless efforts of the district administration, its staff and officials who are day night busying in providing awareness to the people appealed the people to stay at home instead of roaming into the bazaars. He said the medical staff, officials of the district administration, police and every one wanted to have a role in stopping the outbreak by convincing the people to be at home, however, the required support from the people is still at large due to non-seriousness approach.

He appealed to the people to take precautionary measures to avoid unnecessary entry in the markets and social gathering, keeping distance, avoid shaking hands, hugging and socializing with special care of distance.

