8 More Coronavirus Cases Surfaced In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:49 PM

8 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Attock

As many as 8 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1091 on Monday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 8 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1091 on Monday.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that among these new cases, as many as 5 to Attock city, two to Jand while one another to Pindigheab.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 135 in which 134 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while one is under treatment in district.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 22112 while screening of as many as 25413 persons is carried out across the district in which 20793 were tested negative.

He said that as many as 228 people's results are awaited across the district. The Health official informed that as many as 930 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 26 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in district.

He said that safe burial of as many as 83 positive and suspected patients are also carried out in the district.

