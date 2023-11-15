8 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) As many as eight more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,578 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said among the new cases, five cases had arrived from the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi area, two from the Potohar town urban, and one from Chaklala Cantonment area.

He said that 44 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 29 were confirmed cases while 2,548 were discharged after treatment. Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered five FIRs, issued tickets to seven and a fine of Rs 124,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 1,882 houses and larvae were found in 26 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 1,770 places, the teams found larvae at ten sites during outdoor surveillance.

The health officer added that though dengue cases were decreasing sharply with changing weather, there was a need to remain vigilant as mosquito was taking place indoors due to favourable environment.