8 more died of Corona, 1258 new cases confirmed in KP

Eight more died of coronavirus as 1258 new cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, as per Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Eight more died of coronavirus as 1258 new cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, as per Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday.

With 8 more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province climbed to 6031 while total active cases reached to 12993.

During the same period, 896 patients have also recovered from the disease.

As many as 11919 new tests were conducted in the province, out of which, 1258 have proved positive for Corona.