8 More Gas Connections Severed Over Laws Violations
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control has taken action and disconnected eight more connections and removed five illegal extensions.
According to the details, one consumer’s meter was found in non-billing status and was being kept at home, which was recovered. Seven consumers’ meters were disconnected due to tampering. Among those, three consumers had meters with broken seals, one meter was found with a hole, and three meters had broken tamper counters.
In another case, a consumer who resisted and refused to pay the bill was approached by the special recovery team of the task force, which successfully recovered Rs 24,000.
Additionally, two consumers whose meters were installed away from the service line had their meters moved to the service line.
Moreover, five consumers found guilty of supplying gas to more than one household had their extensions removed.The Sui Gas department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against gas theft.
Recent Stories
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dacoit injured in encounter2 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO hold open court in Ahamdpur East2 minutes ago
-
PPP district Malakand decides organizing Party at grassroots level2 minutes ago
-
2 officials dismissed for harassing female colleague2 minutes ago
-
Sales Tax refunds: FBR official speaks at APTMA workshop12 minutes ago
-
Harasser arrested via Safe City cameras12 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar works to fix roads12 minutes ago
-
Surprise visit paid to filling stations in Wana12 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 3.9m fine imposed on 1,591 shopkeepers in Aug12 minutes ago
-
Water bills defaulters to face legal actions12 minutes ago
-
PRA notifies operationalising of its office in Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
Suspect held after encounter22 minutes ago