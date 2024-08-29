Open Menu

8 More Gas Connections Severed Over Laws Violations

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control has taken action and disconnected eight more connections and removed five illegal extensions.

According to the details, one consumer’s meter was found in non-billing status and was being kept at home, which was recovered. Seven consumers’ meters were disconnected due to tampering. Among those, three consumers had meters with broken seals, one meter was found with a hole, and three meters had broken tamper counters.

In another case, a consumer who resisted and refused to pay the bill was approached by the special recovery team of the task force, which successfully recovered Rs 24,000.

Additionally, two consumers whose meters were installed away from the service line had their meters moved to the service line.

Moreover, five consumers found guilty of supplying gas to more than one household had their extensions removed.The Sui Gas department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against gas theft.

