8 more positive for COVID-19 surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :About eight new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17745 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 423200 people were screened for the virus till December 13, out of which 8 more were reported positive.

As many as 17069 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 175 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.