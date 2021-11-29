UrduPoint.com

8 More Schools For Refusing Vaccination To Children

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

8 more schools for refusing vaccination to children

The district administration on Monday sealed 8 more schools for refusing administering anti-measles and rubella vaccinations to children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday sealed 8 more schools for refusing administering anti-measles and rubella vaccinations to children.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration visited various localities within their jurisdiction and ensured administering vaccines to children, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The deputy commissioner requested the general public to extend cooperation to the teams of the health department in administering vaccines to children to help abolish measles, rubella and polio in the city.

