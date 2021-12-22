UrduPoint.com

8 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Around eight new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33614 in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Around eight new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33614 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1325215 people were screened for the virus till December 22 out of which 8 more were reported positive.

As many as 33160 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

