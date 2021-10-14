UrduPoint.com

8 More Test Positive For COVID In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :About 08 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32125 on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1180380 people were screened for the virus till October 14, out of which 08 more were reported positive.

As many as 31641 affected patients have recovered from the coronavirus so far while 352 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

