8 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 8 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,561 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,541,841 people were screened for the virus, out of which 8 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 35145 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.