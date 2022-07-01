UrduPoint.com

8 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 10:13 PM

8 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

As many as 8 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,561 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 8 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,561 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,541,841 people were screened for the virus, out of which 8 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 35145 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police killed notorious gangster involved in over ..

Police killed notorious gangster involved in over 500 cases: IGP

1 minute ago
 Poor ventilation spoils the puppet show

Poor ventilation spoils the puppet show

1 minute ago
 Sindh CM takes a ride in People's Bus Service

Sindh CM takes a ride in People's Bus Service

1 minute ago
 Equal opportunities essential for country's progre ..

Equal opportunities essential for country's progress: Samreen

7 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing capabilities to strengthen national ..

Govt utilizing capabilities to strengthen national economy: Nawab Salman Khan Kh ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Strength Lifting C'ship from Saturday

Punjab Strength Lifting C'ship from Saturday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.