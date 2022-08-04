UrduPoint.com

8 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Eight new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35834 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Eight new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35834 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1584142 people were screened for the virus, out of which eight more was reported positive.

As many as 35400 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

