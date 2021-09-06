8 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Balochistan taking the tally to 31,459 on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Balochistan taking the tally to 31,459 on Monday.

According to media coordinator for health Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,047,796 people have screened for the virus so far.

As many as 30,727 patients have recovered from the coronavirus while 342 people has died of the deadly virus in the province.