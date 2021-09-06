UrduPoint.com

8 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:19 PM

8 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Balochistan taking the tally to 31,459 on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Balochistan taking the tally to 31,459 on Monday.

According to media coordinator for health Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,047,796 people have screened for the virus so far.

As many as 30,727 patients have recovered from the coronavirus while 342 people has died of the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Died Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

2 hours ago
 Defense Day celebrated at cadet college Larkana

Defense Day celebrated at cadet college Larkana

2 minutes ago
 Over 1400 under-age drivers fined in three days, 1 ..

Over 1400 under-age drivers fined in three days, 1417 vehicles confiscated

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Security Agency marks Defense Day

Maritime Security Agency marks Defense Day

2 minutes ago
 Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.