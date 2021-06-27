UrduPoint.com
8 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

8 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Eight people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 943 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 213 while 20,327 patients recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 44 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 13 at DHQ Hospitaland 4 were admitted to General Hospital.

He further said that 105 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

