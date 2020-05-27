UrduPoint.com
8 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

8 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :8 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mirpurkhas district.

According to details, three residents of Satelite Town area - Manoj kumar s/o Hotchand lohana and his wife Lachmi Manoj and Deepak Puri s/o Dhanesh were found infected with coroanvirus.

Five others residents of Jhuddo Taluka including Irfana d/o Muhammad Ali, Naloo s/o Tamachi, Sarfraz s/o Muhammad Ayoub and Haroon s/o Muhammad wazir were tested positive for COVID-19.

