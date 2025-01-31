8 Nabbed For Having Illegal Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM
As many as eight accused were arrested from different areas of the Rawalpindi district on Friday for having illegal weapons and ammunition
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) As many as eight accused were arrested from different areas of the Rawalpindi district on Friday for having illegal weapons and ammunition.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused including Faisal, Faiz, Zameer Ali, Zubair and Waqas were respectively arrested by the Airport, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan and Rawat Police for having a 30 caliber pistol each.
Similarly, the Wah Saddar Police also nabbed three accused Imran Javed, Asif and Waqas on the recovery of a 30 bore pistol from all of them.
