UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected In AJK

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:19 PM

8 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in AJK

After the appearance of 8 new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 285 across the State, the AJK State officially announced

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : After the appearance of 8 new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 285 across the State, the AJK State officially announced.

In a statement released to the media here Wednesday evening on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK, the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 8 new cases in AJK � which include 5 from Palandri district, 2 from capital Muzaffarabad and only one from Mirpur district.

A total of 279 new suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday.

At the same time a total of 173 COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged after treatment from various health facilities.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 7287 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 7234 had been received with 285 positive cases in the State.

Out of total coronavirus positive cases, 173 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities in various parts of the state, the authorities said.

Health authorities said that a total of 6768 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 53 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 7 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, the AJK Health Authorities said.

Related Topics

Jammu Same Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German Foreign Minister Doubts Need for In-Between ..

1 minute ago

Police Access Service reactivated

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

1 minute ago

French court allows UN trial for Rwanda genocide s ..

1 minute ago

ANP chief Asfand Yar grieves over death of MPA Jam ..

9 minutes ago

Private Education Network for opening of private s ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.