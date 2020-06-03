8 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in AJK

After the appearance of 8 new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 285 across the State, the AJK State officially announced

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : After the appearance of 8 new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 285 across the State, the AJK State officially announced.

In a statement released to the media here Wednesday evening on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK, the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 8 new cases in AJK � which include 5 from Palandri district, 2 from capital Muzaffarabad and only one from Mirpur district.

A total of 279 new suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday.

At the same time a total of 173 COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged after treatment from various health facilities.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 7287 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 7234 had been received with 285 positive cases in the State.

Out of total coronavirus positive cases, 173 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities in various parts of the state, the authorities said.

Health authorities said that a total of 6768 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 53 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 7 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, the AJK Health Authorities said.