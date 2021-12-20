8 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Eight confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported from various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that six cases of dengue were reported from Lahore, one each from Multan and Rahim Yar Khan.

He said that up till now, 26,220 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 18,466 from Lahore.

A total of 128 patients were undergoing treatment in Punjab, of whom 98 in Lahore hospitals while 30 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, 235,555 indoor locations and 55,348 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 17 locations.

In Lahore, 8,388 indoor places and 3,663 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and14 positive containers were destroyed.