UrduPoint.com

8 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:20 PM

8 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Eight confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported from various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Eight confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported from various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that six cases of dengue were reported from Lahore, one each from Multan and Rahim Yar Khan.

He said that up till now, 26,220 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 18,466 from Lahore.

A total of 128 patients were undergoing treatment in Punjab, of whom 98 in Lahore hospitals while 30 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, 235,555 indoor locations and 55,348 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 17 locations.

In Lahore, 8,388 indoor places and 3,663 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and14 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Dengue Punjab Rahim Yar Khan From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UK, Pakistan and So ..

10 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed affirms Dubai Culture’s com ..

Latifa bint Mohammed affirms Dubai Culture’s commitment to enhancing film and ..

10 minutes ago
 DHQ hospital Rajanpur gets ENT surgery facility

DHQ hospital Rajanpur gets ENT surgery facility

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 pays tribute to great fire fighters of ..

Rescue 1122 pays tribute to great fire fighters of Ghakhar Plaza

2 minutes ago
 District administration to monitor supply chain of ..

District administration to monitor supply chain of commodities to control rates

2 minutes ago
 Istanbul Stock Exchange Ceases Operations Again Am ..

Istanbul Stock Exchange Ceases Operations Again Amid Fall of Lira

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.