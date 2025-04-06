Open Menu

8 Of A Family Killed, 12 Injured In Bus-rickshaw Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 09:40 PM

8 of a family killed, 12 injured in bus-rickshaw collision

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Eight people of a family were killed while 12 others sustained multiple injuries in bus-rickshaw collision in the area of Lundianwala police station, on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding bus hit a loader-rickshaw carrying 20 members of a family near Lundianwala on Jaranwala-Lahore Road.

As a result, five people including Shazia (35) wife of Saleem, Shahzad (26) son of Sakhi Muhammad, Amina Bibi (18) wife of Shehbaz Ali, Humaira (15) daughter of Shehbaz and Mumtaz Bibi (35) wife of Shah Jahan received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted 12 other victims to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

Later, three passengers including Maskan (14) daughter of Shah Jahan, Eman (15) daughter of Shah Jahan and Faizan (12) son of Saleem breathed their last in THQ Hospital whereas 7 victims including Amina (12), Hasan Shehbaz (7), Aliza Shehbaz (14), Salman Shehbaz (8), Nauman Shah Jahan (10), Sargum (14) daughter of Saleem and Nazia Shehbaz (35) were referred to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) due to their critical condition.

The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

