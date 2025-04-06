8 Of A Family Killed, 12 Injured In Bus-rickshaw Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 09:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Eight people of a family were killed while 12 others sustained multiple injuries in bus-rickshaw collision in the area of Lundianwala police station, on Sunday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding bus hit a loader-rickshaw carrying 20 members of a family near Lundianwala on Jaranwala-Lahore Road.
As a result, five people including Shazia (35) wife of Saleem, Shahzad (26) son of Sakhi Muhammad, Amina Bibi (18) wife of Shehbaz Ali, Humaira (15) daughter of Shehbaz and Mumtaz Bibi (35) wife of Shah Jahan received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted 12 other victims to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.
Later, three passengers including Maskan (14) daughter of Shah Jahan, Eman (15) daughter of Shah Jahan and Faizan (12) son of Saleem breathed their last in THQ Hospital whereas 7 victims including Amina (12), Hasan Shehbaz (7), Aliza Shehbaz (14), Salman Shehbaz (8), Nauman Shah Jahan (10), Sargum (14) daughter of Saleem and Nazia Shehbaz (35) were referred to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) due to their critical condition.
The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy
MoHAP celebrates World Health Day
RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched
FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent
AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide
Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man drowns in CRBC Canal near Bilot Sharif6 minutes ago
-
8 of a family killed, 12 injured in bus-rickshaw collision6 minutes ago
-
Husband and wife killed in crash near Havelian Interchange16 minutes ago
-
Two-Day International Conference on Education and Research at AIOU16 minutes ago
-
*Embargoed: Not to be published, broadcast before April 7* PM reiterates pledge of health faciliti ..16 minutes ago
-
Violence erupts during Volleyball match in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
Three siblings killed in road accident:46 minutes ago
-
KP govt's ministers, their team are incompetent, uninformed: Azma Bokhari2 hours ago
-
90,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year under govt scheme: Sardar Yousaf2 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor pays tributes to security forces for foiling infiltration bid2 hours ago
-
Murder case; proclaimed offender nabbed2 hours ago
-
SOS Pakistan transforming countless young lives through love: Azam Tarar2 hours ago