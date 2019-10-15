8 officials given in NAB custody for 7 days

UrduPoint.com
Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:33 PM

Accountability Court allowed seven-day physical remand of eight forest department officials including a DFO in Rs 980 million forest loss case here Tuesday, a day after they were arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Accountability Court allowed seven-day physical remand of eight forest department officials including a DFO in Rs 980 million forest loss case here Tuesday, a day after they were arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan.

NAB Multan spokesman said that eight officials of forest department were arrested on alleged misappropriation of thousands of trees worth Rs 980 million in Rahimyar Khan.

The officials including District Forest Officer (DFO) Rahimyar Khan Mian Javed Iqbal, Range officers Tauqir Akmal and Matloob Ahmad, block officers Ghulam Nazik, M Ramzan, M.

Ahmad, and forest guards Siddique Ahmad, and Khalid Mahmood were arrested in line with the ongoing investigations.

The accused persons in connivance with each other had misappropriated thousands of trees and caused loss worth around Rs 980 million to the national exchequer.

They were produced before the accountability court Multan on Tuesday and NAB Multan was allowed their seven-day physical remand.

