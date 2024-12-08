8 outlaws arrested, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended eight outlaws involved in different criminal activities and recovered weapons and a huge cache of drugs from their possession on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that the Islamabad Police Shalimar, Khanna and Sabzi Mandi police teams took legal action against the accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.

He said the police team also arrested three accused namely Muhammad Latif, Muhammad Ilyas and Yasir and recovered 1730-gram heroin and one pistol with ammunition from their possession. Moreover, five absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, and emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

/APP-rzr-mkz