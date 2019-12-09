8 outlaws arrested in Rawalpindi

Ongoing crackdown against the anti-social elements, the police here on Monday arrested eight outlaws and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Ongoing crackdown against the anti-social elements, the police here on Monday arrested eight outlaws and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

According to spokesman, Gujar Khan police arrested Farooq and recovered 60 liter liquor from his possession while R.A Bazzar police held Osama and recovered 10 liter liquor.

Similarly, City Police nabbed Usman and recovered 5 liter liquor from his possession. Kalar Syedan police arrested Shafique and recovered 7 liter liquor.

Banni police arrested Anar Gul and recovered pistol 30 bore along 5 rounds from him. Cantt police arrested Shahab and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Airport Police held Suleman and recovered rifle 12 bore from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.