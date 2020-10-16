UrduPoint.com
8 Outlaws Arrested, Narcotics Seized

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:18 PM

Police have arrested eight persons including six gamblers and recovered narcotics, mobile phones and stake money from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight persons including six gamblers and recovered narcotics, mobile phones and stake money from them.

Range Police said Friday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar; teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested two drug-pushers and recovered 1.

300-kg hashish from them.

Meanwhile, police also arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 55,00 bet money and 5 cell-phones from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Usman, Ghour Abbas, Muhammad Naeem, Riaz, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shahzad, Abdul Shakoor and Faisal.

Police have registered separate cases.

