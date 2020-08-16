8 outlaws arrested, narcotics, weapons seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight outlaws and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said here on Sunday that during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 08 accused and recovered 53 liters liquor, 3 pistols 30 bore, 2 Gun 12 bore, 2 Kalashnikov and 150 bullets from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Mudassar Abbas, Tahir, Muhammad Irfan, ImtiazHussain, Muhammad Ilyas, Ahsan, Muhammad Bashir and Hassan Jameel. Police have registeredseparate cases against them.