UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Outlaws Arrested, Narcotics, Weapons Seized

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

8 outlaws arrested, narcotics, weapons seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight outlaws and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said here on Sunday that during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 08 accused and recovered 53 liters liquor, 3 pistols 30 bore, 2 Gun 12 bore, 2 Kalashnikov and 150 bullets from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Mudassar Abbas, Tahir, Muhammad Irfan, ImtiazHussain, Muhammad Ilyas, Ahsan, Muhammad Bashir and Hassan Jameel. Police have registeredseparate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

33 minutes ago

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ to co ..

33 minutes ago

MBZUAI launches online courses to empower admitted ..

48 minutes ago

New approved plans to reopen private schools in Ab ..

2 hours ago

Imtiaz’s Mission Re-Invention: All You Need To K ..

2 hours ago

President Trump&#039;s younger brother died on Sat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.