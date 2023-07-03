8 outlaws held; arms, drugs, stolen cash recovered in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested eight outlaws recovering narcotics, weapons, ammunition and Rs 905,500 stolen cash from them in different actions taken in the limits of Catt police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Gulsher Khan took different actions against drug dealers and thieves on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani. Two thieves namely Muhammad Akram and Abuzar involved in theft and dacoity case were arrested and Rs 900,000 stolen cash besides a motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol used in the crime were recovered from them.

Similarly, the police traced another robbery case by using modern scientific techniques and arrested two accused Usman Uddin and Momin Khan recovering stolen cash Rs 5,500 from them.

Meanwhile, a drug dealer Qayyum Nawaz, who is also a police constable, was arrested and 374 gram Ice drug and 255 gram heroin was recovered from the secret cavities of his car bearing registration number (AMK-567).

Likewise, accused Muhammad Zeshan was arrested with 150 gram Ice drug, accused Muhammad Jehangir was arrested with 121 gram Ice drug and accused Muhammad Riaz was arrested with 150 gram Ice drug.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.