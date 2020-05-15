8 outlaws including 2 impersonators held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Tarnol police Friday arrested eight outlaws including two accused impersonating themselves as police officials and recovered police revolving lights, siren and caps from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police Friday arrested eight outlaws including two accused impersonating themselves as police officials and recovered police revolving lights, siren and caps from them, a police spokesman said.

He said a police team under the supervision of DSP Tarnol Khalid Mehmood Awan was conducting checking at Chungi number 26 when it stopped a car (BCN-425) for checking.

The police team recovered police revolving lights, siren and caps and arrested two accused identified as Safi-Ullah and Ahmed Kamal resident of Karachi, he added.

He said Tarnol police team also arrested an accused Sahil Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition.

He said during crackdown against criminal elements, ASP Industrial Area Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha along with SHO Mian Khurram Shahzad and other official arrested a bootlegger namely Asif Maqsood and recovered 90 liter liquor from his possession.

He said Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused Zohaib Mushtaq and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from him while Ramana police recovered 180 gram hashish from a drug peddler Khalid.

He said Shams colony police team recovered 115 gram hashish from a drug pusher namely Tariq Mehmood while Sihala police team arrested a drug pusher Sheraz and recovered 380 gram hashish from him.

He said cases had been registered against all arrested accused and further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had appreciated this performance of the police team, he added.