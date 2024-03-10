Open Menu

8 Outlaws Netted; Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended eight outlaws including three professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours also recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city, a public relations officer said on Sunday while talking to APP .

Following these directions, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Riasat involved in possessing illegal weapons recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, the Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Nasir Ali and Taj involved in drug peddling and recovered 1220 gram heroin and 1200 gram hashish from their possession.

Moreover, the Koral police team arrested two accused namely Nasir and Zain involved in illegal petrol selling. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation was underway.

During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested three professional beggars and registered cases against them.

Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.

