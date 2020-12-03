UrduPoint.com
8 Outlaws Of Two Gangs Nabbed By Pindigheab Police

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:26 PM

The Pindigheab Police Thursday announced to bust two different gangs of outlaws involved in motorcycles and cattle thefts while arresting as many as eight culprits beside recovering of 7 motorcycles and amount worth Rs 4.40 million from them

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Pindigheab Police Thursday announced to bust two different gangs of outlaws involved in motorcycles and cattle thefts while arresting as many as eight culprits beside recovering of 7 motorcycles and amount worth Rs 4.40 million from them.

While addressing press conference at Police station Pindigheab, district Police officer Khalid Hamdani said that there is spike in motorcycle and cattle theft from last four months in the area.

He said that a team of Pindigheab Police acting on tip off, arrest member of each group which led to busting the respective gangs.

He said that a member of motorcycle thieves' gang was identified through CCTV footage which results in busting of the gang comprising Shakir Shahzad and Faizan Ahmed.

He said that the two member gang was wanted in as many as seven cases registered against them during month of September, October and November in Pindigheab Police station.

He added that as many as six members of cattle thieves were arrested who were identified as Waqar Afzal, Umer Ishtiaque, Badar Zaman, Nisar Ahmed, Sadaqat Khan and Manzoor Hussain.

He said that recoveries were also made from the respective gangs.

He further said that Pindigheab Police during crackdown against narcotics sellers arrested two culprits and recovered 2.80 kilogram chars while Bassal Police recovered 1.40 kilogram chars and arrested a drugs peddler.

He said that a special anti narcotics investigation wing has formed at district which would carried out operation regarding elements involved in narcotics sale and bring the culprits involved in this illegal business to justice.

The DPO on the complaints of the local social workers orders crackdown against the gambling and narcotics den in the area. He said that the racket of these gangs should be eliminated with the cooperation of representatives of local social and public circles.

