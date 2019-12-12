8 passengers of Tezgam fire incident still missing

The Senate's Committee on Railways was informed on Thursday that eight passengers of the ill-fated Rawalpindi bound Tezgam Express, which caught fire on October 31, were missing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Senate 's Committee on Railways was informed on Thursday that eight passengers of the ill-fated Rawalpindi bound Tezgam Express, which caught fire on October 31, were missing.

Their details were provided to the committee by the Madrassah (religious seminary) administration, who were traveling in groups to attend a religious gathering in Raiwind.

The missing passengers might be burnt to ashes and that was why their bodies could not be identified, the officials told the committee.

They said two dead bodies were buried as 'Amanatan" as their heirs could not be traced.

The committee observed that the list of missing passengers had been endorsed by seven members of the Shura of Madrassah.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, recommended that a forensic analysis of the ashes collected left and right of the track must be conducted once again for DNA and the local police verification must be pursued as well.

As regard the train fire's inquiry, the committee was informed that the report had been submitted to the ministry three days ago, which would be submitted it.

Earlier, the Pakistan Railways, in its report, informed the committee that a major accident and 10 minor ones had taken place from November to December 2019, whereas those on account of negligence of road users were four.

Regarding commencing of freight train service, especially with regard to the Afghan trade transit route, the committee was informed that the service between Karachi and Chamman would start soon.

Deliberating over budget and expenditure of Pakistan Railways, the committee took strong notice of exorbitant TADA bills of the officials while directing the Ministry of Railways to present details in its next meeting.