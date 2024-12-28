8 people charged with facilitating land occupation

(@FahadShabbir)

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Eight people including three officials of Forest Department have been charged with facilitating illegal occupation of 348 kanals of forest land, during an operation, led by Circle Officer Sarfraz Gadi.

The arrested officials include Range Officer Adnan Yousaf Gujjar, Block Officer Najeebullah and Forest Guard Muhammad Hussain.

Two alleged land grabbers, Majid and Rafiq, were also arrested, while efforts were under way to arrest three remaining suspects.

According to details, illegal occupation of state land in Chak No. 122 ATDA was facilitated in exchange for Rs. 1.5 million bribe. Initial investigation by the Anti-Corruption Department declared all suspects guilty.

The arrested accused were shifted to Sadar police station, and further inquiries were ongoing to gather evidence and apprehend the absconding suspects.