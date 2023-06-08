8 people died, 9 injured in Chitral road mishap: Police

:At least eight people died and nine other injured in a road mishap here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :At least eight people died and nine other injured in a road mishap here on Thursday.

Police said a double pickup coming from Dir district to Damil-Nasar Chitral met with a fatal accident at Kochhangul in the limit of police station Ashriat.

As a result of overspending, eight people expired and nine others sustained critical wounds on the spot.

The injured were shifted to Darosh hospital. The identity of victims could not be immediately ascertained.

Azam Khan, caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condoled over the sad demise of eight victims and directed the hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured.