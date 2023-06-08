UrduPoint.com

8 People Died, 9 Injured In Chitral Road Mishap: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 10:04 PM

8 people died, 9 injured in Chitral road mishap: Police

:At least eight people died and nine other injured in a road mishap here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :At least eight people died and nine other injured in a road mishap here on Thursday.

Police said a double pickup coming from Dir district to Damil-Nasar Chitral met with a fatal accident at Kochhangul in the limit of police station Ashriat.

As a result of overspending, eight people expired and nine others sustained critical wounds on the spot.

The injured were shifted to Darosh hospital. The identity of victims could not be immediately ascertained.

Azam Khan, caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condoled over the sad demise of eight victims and directed the hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Station Road Died Chitral Dir From Best Sad

Recent Stories

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enh ..

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enhance user journey, support Emi ..

5 minutes ago
 5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

26 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

26 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews ..

Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews progress on various projects

3 minutes ago
 Administrator takes strict notice about overchargi ..

Administrator takes strict notice about overcharging of parking fees

3 minutes ago
 NA Body for installing telemetry system at earlies ..

NA Body for installing telemetry system at earliest

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.