8 People Injured As Roof Of House Caved In

Published June 19, 2022

8 people injured as roof of house caved in

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :At least eight persons of a family sustained injuries as roof of house caved in at Chak 81/10R Peerowal on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a roof of a house suddenly caved in at Chak 81/10R Peerowal in which eight people of a family got injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first aid to two minor injured on the spot while six injured were shifted to District headquarters hospital. The injured were identified as Sumaira, Amina, Najia, Zarina and Naveed kid of Muhammad Ashraf.

