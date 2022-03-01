8 people shot dead in an armed clash in Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Eight people were shot dead in an armed brawl in Shikarpur district here on Tuesday.

According to local Police spokesman, the armed clash took place between two groups in the Katcha area near Madeji, Shikarpur.

Both the groups used the latest weapons and rocket launchers against each other.

In the clash, eight people lost their lives whose bodies were lying at the crime scene due to heavy firing, the police said.

Police contingents from adjoining areas were called in to control the worsening law and order situation. The police said the brawl erupted over old enmity.