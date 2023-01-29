8 people sustained injuries in gas leakage explosion in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 8 people including women and children were critically injured in Mirpur Maira due to a gas leakage and explosion incident, the injured were brought to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire which erupted due to an explosion and recovered eight injured from the house and shifted them to ATH. Hospital Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed issued instructions to the DMS Dr. Rehman Durrani on duty to provide all medical facilities and take special care of the patients injured in the blast.

Ayub Teaching Hospital's burn unit staff and on-call surgical unit staff were called to the emergency for a quick response and the best treatment.

Hospital Emergency supervisor Rahimullah along with Nursing Staff and Pharmacist In-Charge Adil Khan, Sr. Ph. Tech Imtiaz arranged all the necessary medicines and surgical disposables for the injured at ATH.

After first aid and stabilization of patients, injured patients were referred to the burn unit and surgical unit. Four out of 8 patients who were brought to ATH were declared critical, while others are stable.