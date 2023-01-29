UrduPoint.com

8 People Sustained Injuries In Gas Leakage Explosion In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

8 people sustained injuries in gas leakage explosion in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 8 people including women and children were critically injured in Mirpur Maira due to a gas leakage and explosion incident, the injured were brought to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire which erupted due to an explosion and recovered eight injured from the house and shifted them to ATH. Hospital Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed issued instructions to the DMS Dr. Rehman Durrani on duty to provide all medical facilities and take special care of the patients injured in the blast.

Ayub Teaching Hospital's burn unit staff and on-call surgical unit staff were called to the emergency for a quick response and the best treatment.

Hospital Emergency supervisor Rahimullah along with Nursing Staff and Pharmacist In-Charge Adil Khan, Sr. Ph. Tech Imtiaz arranged all the necessary medicines and surgical disposables for the injured at ATH.

After first aid and stabilization of patients, injured patients were referred to the burn unit and surgical unit. Four out of 8 patients who were brought to ATH were declared critical, while others are stable.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Mirpur Rescue 1122 Women Gas All From Best

Recent Stories

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

25 minutes ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

4 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.