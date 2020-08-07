UrduPoint.com
8 Percent Population Affected By Hepatitis In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:46 PM

8 percent population affected by hepatitis in Balochistan

Chief Minister's Coordinator on Hepatitis, Dr. Gul Sabeen Kakar on Friday said Hepatitis has affected more than eight percent of population in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister's Coordinator on Hepatitis, Dr. Gul Sabeen Kakar on Friday said Hepatitis has affected more than eight percent of population in Balochistan.

"Nine districts in the province are at high risk of the disease where its spread is so alarming", said Dr. Gul Sabeen Kakar during a briefing, adding, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Punjgur,Loralai, Barkhan, Sohbat Pur, Zhob, Musa Khail and Kohlu are nine worst Hepatitis affected and high risk district.

"Some 0.6 million people have been vaccinated against the Hepatitis while 3000 patients diagnosed with the hepatitis C were provide with the required treatment".

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Rubaba Bulaidi told the meeting that more than eight percent of the Balochistan population has been affected by the hepatitis, adding that as many as 15,000 patients have been provided with the health facilities.

Dr Rubaba Buledi, said WHO, UNFPA and UNICEF have been asked to play their role in eradication of the disease.

Expressing her concern on the rising cases of hepatitis across the province, she stressed the need for taking concrete measures to curb the disease effectively. "We have to review the ongoing strategy and programs underway for controlling hepatitis so that more effective strategy be devised," she said.

She said on the directives of Chief Minister Balochsitan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, every possible step would be taken to control the spread of Hepatitis across the province.

