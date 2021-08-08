8 persons caught for pilfering electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Eight persons were caught for allegedly stealing electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering in the district.

On the report of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) sub-division officers (SDOs), the district police conducted raids in different areas of the district and caught red handed Muhammad Nawaz, Talib Hussain, Hafiz Nasir, Muhammad Qasim, Irfan, Jabbar, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Awais pilfering electricity.

Police have registered cases.