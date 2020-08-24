UrduPoint.com
8 Petrol Pumps Sealed In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:55 PM

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) with the coordination of district administration sealed eight petrol pumps in various parts of the district for giving less measures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) with the coordination of district administration sealed eight petrol pumps in various parts of the district for giving less measures.

According to ACE sources, those petrol pumps were sealed include: Canal view petrol Dhoori, Dharyana Petrol Gujrat road, Rao Filling station, Haji Sikandar Petroleum Chakiya Phularwan,SS filling Station, Salam road petrol pump, motorway filling stationand Salam interchange.

