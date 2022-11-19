8 points set up for subsidised flour bags sale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :District food Controller (DFC) Israr Ahmed Khan Sherwani has said there is no shortage of flour in the district and eight sale points, set up in the district, are supplying subsidised flour bags people daily.

According to the district information officer press release, the DFC said that the number of flour bags had been increased at all sale points on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shah Rukh Niazi. He said earlier 2,950 flour bags had been supplied at each sale point, and the number had now been increased to 3,700 bags daily.