8 Police Officers Transferred

Thu 16th April 2020

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday notified the transfers and postings of eight police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday notified the transfers and postings of eight police officers.

According to the notification, awaiting posting Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan has been transferred and posted as DPO Jhang while DPO Jhang Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan has been transferred to Central Police Office Punjab Lahore.

SP Special Branch Multan Region Amir Taimur has been transferred and posted as DPO Sahiwal, DPO Sahiwal Capt � Muhammad Ali Zia as DPO Bhakhar, DPO Bhakhar Faisal Gulzar as DPO Sargodha, DPO Sargodha Ms Amera Akhtar as AIG Monitoring & Crime Analysis (M&CA) Investigation Branch Punjab, AIG Monitoring & CrimeAnalysis (M&CA) Investigation Branch Punjab, Asad Sarfraz Khan as SSP MT Punjab Lahoreand SSP MT Punjab Lahore Awais Ahmed as Central Police Office Punjab Lahore.

More Stories From Pakistan

