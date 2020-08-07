QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Coordinator to Chief Minister for Hepatitis Free Balochistan, Dr. Gul Sabin Kakar on Friday said more cases of hepatitis were being reported in Balochistan adding 8% population of the province had contracted hepatitis.

She expressed these views while talking to APP, saying that 10 high risk districts for hepatitis in Balochistan including Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Panjgur, Loralai, Barkhan, Suhbatpur, Zhob, Musakhel, Kohlu, and Dera Bugti.

"15,000 Hepatitis C patients have been provided treatment facilities in the province while 600,000 people will be vaccinated against Hepatitis B, 12,000 Hepatitis B patients have been treated while 3,000 such patients with hepatitis B and C were treated," Dr. Gul added.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rababa Baledi has appealed to all worldwide organizations, particularly the World Health Organization, UNFPA and UNICEF, to play their role in strengthening the Chief Minister's Hepatitis Control Program throughout Balochistan and making it more effective.

In response to a question, Dr. Gul said that hepatitis was spreading because of ignorance and lack of hygiene among the many individuals stressing upon consciousness campaigns for most of the people in Balochistan.

She said to raise awareness in this regard, Lady Health Workers Program, Maternal Newborn and Child Health Program, Child Health Program, Department of Health education, Mercy Corps, UNICEF and other international and national NGOs have been requested to educate people against hepatitis in their areas.

Provincial Coordinator said free screening centers were set up in 32 districts of Balochistan adding that Hepatitis Control Program would hold free camps for diagnosis of Hepatitis in remote and high risk areas of the province despite conducting seminars for Mass Screening Advocacy.

Replying to a query Dr. Gul Sabin said that Rs. 190,000 to Rs. 230,000 were being spent on the treatment of each Hepatitis-D patient however the Hepatitis Program was offering free treatment to the patients in Balochistan.