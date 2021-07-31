8 POs Among 33 'criminals' Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:38 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Police Saturday arrested 33 alleged criminals including eight proclaimed offenders and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.
According to police, raiding teams also nabbed 13 drug-pushers and recovered 2.5-kg hashish and 150 litres of liquor from them.
In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 11 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.