8 POs Among 40 Suspects Arrested In Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:06 PM

8 POs among 40 suspects arrested in Bannu

The district police during search and strike operation Friday held 48 suspects including eight proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and narcotics from their possessions

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : The district police during search and strike operation Friday held 48 suspects including eight proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and narcotics from their possessions.

The operation carried out on the direction of DPO Bannu Yasir Afridi, police teams comprising police and elite force personnel led by concerned SHOs raided different areas of the district and arrested 48 suspects.

The police also recovered one Kalashnikov, 2 guns, 12 pistols besides 3.2 kg hashish and six bottles of liquor from possessions of the accused.

Cases have been registered against all the accused and investigations are underway.

