8 POs among 80 arrested at Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Kohat Police arrested eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and 80 suspects during targeted search and strike operations conducted in the city, following the directives of District Police Officer.

According to police, the operations were conducted by elite force in various areas of the city and its environs in which eight POs and 80 suspects were arrested.

Police also recovered one hand grenade, two Kalashnikovs, 15 pistols, two rifles, cartridges and 28 kilogram hashish during the search operation.

Cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigation was underway.