8 POs Arrested

Published February 03, 2022 | 06:55 PM

8 POs arrested

The police Thursday claimed to have arrested eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The police Thursday claimed to have arrested eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders in the district.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused who were identified as Akhter Ali, Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Adnan, Kaneez Batool, Enayatullah, Muhammad Wakeel and Imran.

They were wanted to the police in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom, murder and attempt to murder.

>