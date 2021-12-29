UrduPoint.com

8 POs Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 05:34 PM

8 POs held in sargodha

Police claimed to have arrested eight proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in heinous crimes from different parts of the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested eight proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in heinous crimes from different parts of the district.

Police said on Wednesday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested eight proclaimed offenders/court absconders.

The proclaimed offenders were identified as Muddassar Iqbal, Khalid, Muhammad Riaz,Gulzar, Nadeem, Tauqeer Muhammad Tanvir and Muhammad Khan.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha From Court

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Permanent Observer

21 seconds ago
 OIC Urges all Parties in the Republic of Somalia t ..

OIC Urges all Parties in the Republic of Somalia to Exercise Restraint, De-escal ..

23 seconds ago
 37,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan simplifies process of investment in SEZs ..

Pakistan simplifies process of investment in SEZs for Chinese companies, foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt disbursed Rs 34bln soft loans under YES: Mura ..

Govt disbursed Rs 34bln soft loans under YES: Murad

2 minutes ago
 German Cabinet Welcomes Initiatives Establishing C ..

German Cabinet Welcomes Initiatives Establishing Contacts With Russia

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.