8 POs held in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested eight proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in heinous crimes from different parts of the district.

Police said on Wednesday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested eight proclaimed offenders/court absconders.

The proclaimed offenders were identified as Muddassar Iqbal, Khalid, Muhammad Riaz,Gulzar, Nadeem, Tauqeer Muhammad Tanvir and Muhammad Khan.

Police were investigating.