8 poultry shopkeeper held for overcharging

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Bhawal Mudassir Mumtaz on Friday arrested eight poultry shopkeepers for overcharging customer and handed over to the police for legal action.

According to the official spokesperson here, the AC took action as per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim.

The AC said that the shopkeepers were found selling chicken meat above the fixed rates, violating the government's price control measures. He emphasized that the district administration is committed to providing relief to the public and will not tolerate profiteering and violation of government price lists. He said that the administration will ensure the strict enforcement of fixed prices for chicken and other essential commodities to protect consumers' interests.

The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to monitor market prices and prevent exploitation of citizens.