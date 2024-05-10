8 Power Pilferers Booked
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown, launched against electricity pilferage, here on Friday.
According to official sources, the task force raided various areas and caught the accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and through meter tampering.
They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadim Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad. The police registered cases against pilferers.
