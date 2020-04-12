UrduPoint.com
8 Power Pilferers Held From Sargodha Circle

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

8 power pilferers held from Sargodha circle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Task force has nabbed 8 power pilferers from Sargodha Circle in this month and imposed a fine of more than Rs.3,62,000.

FESCO spokesman on Sunday said that on special directives of FESCO Chief, the task force checked 8113 electricity supply connection in the circle and unearthed power theft at 8 points including 2 points in Sargodha-I division, 3 points in Sargodha-II division and 3 points in Bhalwal division.

The electricity supply meters of these pilferers were removed while detection bills of 17206 units have been issued to them by imposing heavy fine of Rs.3,62,000.

Complaints had also been forwarded to concerned police stations for registration of electricity cases against the accused, he added.

